CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said that three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were transported to Atrium Main to be treated for injuries.

Officers responded to the second incident around 2 a.m. near 1700 Sumter Ave, just north of Wesley Heights. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect in either case right now and both cases remain active investigations.

The DA’s Office, victim services, CFD, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

These are the 74th and 75th homicides in Charlotte in 2022.