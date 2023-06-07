HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCT) — On June 8, 1992, Cecil Lawrence Chacon Jr. was on his way home to Timberlake Estates in Vance County from Wilmington. He never showed up to work the next day.

Cecil Chacon made his way to his mother’s house as soon as he got into town that night, according to information from the NC State Bureau of Investigation. He arrived at Bessie Chacon’s home around 9 pm. Ms. Chacon reported she wanted him to stay the night, but Cecil declined.

With his home only a few miles away, Cecil arrived there around 10 pm, officials said.

Chacon was a vocational coordinator for Vance County Schools. He also taught economics and business classes at Vance-Granville Community College. Cecil would call his mother daily, and when Bessie did not receive a call that day, she became worried.

Police were called to Cecil’s home, arriving at 9 pm on June 8, 1992, which was a Monday night. Two deputies saw the front window screen laying on the ground. The window on the east side of the house was open and the backyard spotlight was on. Deputies had to enter through a basement window.

After turning the lights on in the house, detectives were stunned to find furniture overturned and dark stains like dry blood on the carpet in what looked to be a child’s room. Dark, bloody footprints were visible on the floors. It was later determined the suspect attempted to clean the scene. The kitchen floor looked as if it was mopped and the carpet vacuumed.

Continuing to investigate, detectives eventually found Chacon’s body. It was in the backyard just 25 feet from the house. There was a shallow grave covered with plywood. Chacon was found inside with multiple stab wounds.

Chacon, who died at age 43, could not be described as a small man. He was 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. Law enforcement said the killer dragged him 140 feet to his grave.

The neighbors were questioned by police and one reported that they saw a black and red Chevrolet Blazer with yellow plates parked near Cecil’s residence around 10:30 that night.

Chacon’s three children were not in the home that night. They were staying with his estranged wife.

A $6,000 reward was issued at the time for anyone who had information on the case. If you have information about this case now or any unsolved case in North Carolina, contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 334-3000.

