PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — On September 26, 1994, Sonja Spruill Day’s 11-year-old son came home to find his mother dead.

Day’s son and his two friends came from school to the apartment around 3:30 pm. The front door was locked and he did not have a house key so Day’s son climbed up to the second-floor balcony. Once he entered through the unlocked sliding glass doors, he found a gruesome scene.

Day’s body was lying face up on her bed with her wrists tied to the headboard with electrical wire that was cut from lamps within the apartment. Day’s throat had been cut and she had been stabbed in the neck and chest. One of her ankles was wrapped in a black bra, but not tied down. Day was wearing her clothes but did not have shoes on.

Investigators found no evidence of forced entry into the home. They did see that there was blood in multiple rooms of the apartment.

Day’s boyfriend had been murdered a year prior in December. He was beaten and stabbed to death in Washington County.

If you have information about this case or any unsolved case in North Carolina, please contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, (800) 334-3000.