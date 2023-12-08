VALDESE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been almost 42 years since Rhonda Hinson was murdered. She was killed in Burke County just two days before Christmas in 1981.

CLICK HERE for WNCT.com’s Cold Case Files

Rhonda Hinson was 19 when she decided to attend her work Christmas party on December 22, 1981. She had just graduated high school and this was her first job. Rhonda worked as a clerical worker for a local steel company, but that wasn’t the only thing she did.

“She played basketball, she ran track, she was an outstanding tennis player,” said Rhonda’s mother, Judy Hinson, about Rhonda’s time in high school. “She was very likable.”

Family still misses grandmother murdered in cold blood

“She made the decision that she didn’t want to go to college,” Jill, Rhonda’s friend, recalled. “She wanted to get a job.”

Rhonda left the company Christmas party at midnight with two of her friends. After dropping them off, she drove the 10 miles to her home. Around one in the morning, Rhonda’s mother woke up with the strangest feeling.

Cold Case Files: Teenage beauty queen, dancer stabbed to death in Raleigh

“I woke up feeling panicky, scared, because I felt like something had happened to Rhonda. I felt like Rhonda was dead. I felt like she had been in an automobile accident.” said Judy Hinson.

At about 2:30 a.m., two police officers arrived at the Hinson home. Rhonda was found a half mile from home inside her car. She had been shot, according to tests, with a high-powered rifle. She was killed with only a single bullet that passed through the trunk of her car, the back of her car seat, and into her heart.

Cold Case Files: The Fort Bragg soldier whose head washed ashore

Rhonda’s mother and father, Judy and Bobby Hinson, recalled Rhonda acting strangely in the days leading up to her death. She and Bobby would go on trips into town. On one of those trips, Rhonda said something offbeat to her father.

“I said ‘What is it Rhonda?’ I said ‘No matter whether it’s good or bad, tell me.’ And she said ‘I’ll think about it.’ And she never did explain, never did tell me why, what it was, you know. She’s afraid to tell me,” said Bobby Hinson.

Cold Case Files: The cold case that got solved nine years later

Rhonda even asked her mother whether it was okay or not to date a married man.

“I said, ‘Rhonda, there’s never a time that it’s all right to go with a married man. The only thing that comes from that is people getting hurt,” said Judy Hinson.

“I could just tell a difference. She didn’t seem as happy,” Judy recalled. “Her dad worked at a bakery and had to go to work at 1 or 2 a.m. He said when he would pass — going past the house, [he] passed her window [and] she would be awake looking out the window.”

Cold Case Files: Newport teen found dead in ditch in 1975 murder

There was some evidence the police found that suggested that Rhonda had a potential stalker. No more information surfaced backing this idea.

The reward for any information on Rhonda’s case started at $5,000, set by the Town of Valdese. It has grown to $20,000 with contributions made by Morganton-Burke Crimestoppers and private donors.

Information was used from Unsolved, NBC News, and The Wilkes Record.