FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Enrique Roman-Martinez was stationed at Fort Bragg in 2020 as a paratrooper in the US Army.

Enrique had moved all the way from his home in Chino, Calif., to attend airborne school in Georgia. He was then quickly moved to Fort Bragg to begin his new job.

Enrique was a dedicated Army man, he was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terror Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge during his time serving.

Enrique also had a full family life in addition to his work. In fact, his family was the reason he joined the Army. He decided to serve to help out his mother, who was working three jobs at the time.

“I’ve never really seen my brother angry. He was just very sensitive. He was very funny, he loved to make jokes. He was incredibly giving and generous.” said Griselda Martinez, Enrique’s sister. “He was a sweet kid. He would take his shirt off his back for everybody.”

The day that Enrique died, May 23, 2020, was supposed to be a nice one. Seven other soldiers accompanied Enrique to Cape Lookout National Seashore to go camping. While all the soldiers were setting up their tents, officials said Enrique’s was knocked over by the wind. After his tent was situated, the seven soldiers reported that Enrique walked away without telling anyone where he was going. He had left his possessions behind.

Enrique had not come back by the next morning. According to the seven soldiers, they had spent the whole day searching for him. Around 7 pm that day, one of the seven soldiers, Alex Becerra, called 911 to make a report. This is what Becerra told the dispatcher:

“We woke up. He was not here. And we’ve been looking for him all day. We were trying to find the park ranger or their offices or anything. We might be afraid that he hurt himself. We’re not really sure.”

Becerra told the dispatcher that Enrique was suicidal. When questioned about this, his family disagreed.

The National Park Service, Army Criminal Investigations Division, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and their canine team, the U.S. Coast Guard, N.C. Marine Patrol and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office searched for Enrique in the days following his disappearance.

A week later a head was found on the beach at Shackleford Banks Island, not too far away from the campsite. It was Enrique’s head.

The Division of Forensic Pathology at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine autopsied Enrique’s severed head and ruled his death a homicide.

Enrique Roman-Martinez South Core Banks, where Enrique and the other soldiers were camping in May of 2020. Authorities gather to search for evidence related to Enrique’s death. A map of the area Enrique was last seen, created by the Military Murder Podcast.

“This tragic death is a real mystery on what exactly happened. All logical theories or suspicions that were developed to date have been investigated and either discounted or disproven,” said Steve Chancellor, CID Special Investigator.

A year later the seven soldiers that had accompanied Enrique were facing charges. All of the soldiers were charged with conspiracy and failure to obey. The group was never allowed to leave the base when they went camping, a rule stated that they were not allowed over 50 miles away from base due to the pandemic.

Three of the soldiers, Becerra, Cochell and Landrum, were charged with drug use. The three of them had been high on LSD, officials said. Several officers were charged with making a false statement to the police concerning Enrique’s disappearance.

Even though the soldiers were charged with various crimes, none of them included murder.

“After exhausting hundreds of leads and thousands of hours of investigation, there are no more credible investigative leads remaining at this time, but the case itself is not ‘closed,’ it is in a cold case status. As always, if new information pertinent to any of our investigations becomes available, CID can and often does reopen investigations if warranted,” said Jeffrey Castro, an Army Criminal Investigation Division spokesman.

To this day no one knows who murdered Enrique or where the rest of his body is.

If you have any information, please contact the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 396-8777. There is currently a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Enrique’s murder.

Information was used from Uncovered.com and The Fayetteville Observer.