BOWMORE, N.C. (WNCT) — On a cool winter morning, five-year-old Brittany Locklear waited for the bus to take her to school. The next time her family saw her, she was dead.

It was just like any other morning on January 7, 1998. Connie Locklear Chavis was getting her daughter, Brittany, ready for school. She dressed her in a green and white softball T-shirt, green denim coveralls, green and pink tennis shoes, white socks and a green hair tie.

As they were getting ready to leave to wait for the school bus, Connie put Brittany in her little red riding hood jacket.

“She loved everybody,” Locklear-Chavis said about her daughter. “She didn’t find no faults with anybody. And Lord, she loved going to church.”

The bus stop they walked to was less than 500 feet from the house, in line of sight. As Connie and Brittany were waiting for the school bus, Connie decided to quickly go into the home to use the bathroom. Brittany was left waiting for the bus in case it came while Connie was inside.

When Connie came back to the bus stop she saw that Brittany was gone. She figured it must have been the bus that came to pick her daughter up, Connie said she went to the school to double-check. When Connie arrived at West Hoke Elementary School, the administration told her that Brittany had never arrived. Brittany was missing.

Connie called 911 right away to make a report. The operator on the line told her there had already been calls about her daughter. Neighbors reported seeing a truck slam on its brakes at Connie’s house, right at the bus stop. A man hopped out of the truck and grabbed Brittany, driving away with her. It is unknown what the man looked like or what make, model and color the car was.

The town took action. Hundreds of people immediately started searching for Brittany. At 9 am, two hours after Connie stepped in to use the bathroom, police found Brittany’s clothes lying on a dirt road only two miles away from the home.

Around 2 pm the next day, January 8, Brittany was found. Police discovered the 5-year-old girl’s body left in a drainage ditch three miles away from her home. She was without clothing and the autopsy showed that it’s possible she was sexually assaulted. Drowning, by being left in the drainage ditch, was what killed her, officials said.

Registered sex offenders in a 50-mile radius were questioned by police. However, there were no leads until four years later.

A new sheriff took office in 1999, Jim Davis. He was set on solving this case. Brittany’s family reports that Davis tried to scare them into confessing to the murder. Davis wanted to pin the crime on Brittany’s step-grandfather, James Stevens. In 2001, Davis was replaced by Hubert Peterkin, the third sheriff in three years to investigate Brittany’s case.

“Lord, I hope they find whoever killed that baby,” said Stevens, Brittany’s step-grandfather.

In 2002 a firefighter with Fort Bragg was arrested for robbing a bank. Inside his locker in the fire station, police found a photograph of Brittany Locklear. The firefighter was ultimately not arrested and dropped from the case when the DNA did not match what was left on Brittany’s body.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced in 2015 that they finally had enough DNA evidence to make a generic profile on Brittany’s killer. To this day, no one has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brittany Locklear.

Murder is the third leading cause of death in Indigenous women and girls, Brittany being amongst them. Indigenous women and girls are killed 10 times more often that those of any other ethnicity.

There is still a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Brittany’s killer. Contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 1–800–334–3000.

