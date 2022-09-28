NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The search continues for the person who killed Amelia Betts six years ago at Pine Cliff Recreation Area in Craven County.

On March 21, 2016, around 8:15 a.m., Betts was found dead near the restroom facilities by a man walking his dog at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area near Havelock. Betts was a Marine veteran and a mother to a 10-year-old girl.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release that Betts was shot multiple times. Her car was found nearby in the parking lot. Betts was last seen alive leaving the Kangaroo convenience store on East Main Street in Havelock at the end of her work shift on March 20, 2016, at 8 p.m.

Betts was supposed to pick up her 10-year-old daughter from her ex-husband’s house but she never arrived. Investigators from the sheriff’s office have interviewed more than 50 people and have conducted searches of Betts’ home, car, and the area where her body was found. The State Bureau of Investigations & Naval Criminal Investigative Service is also assisting the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for this homicide.