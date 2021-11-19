Columbia man arrested after robberies in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Columbia man was arrested Friday after two robberies during the month of November.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigated two robberies that occurred in Taylor’s.

The robberies happened at the Shell gas station, located at 1330 E. Lee Road, and the Dollar General, located at 401 Brushy Creek Road.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Jaylen Jefferson, 22, of Columbia, used a handgun to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jefferson was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, shoplifting, and providing false information to police.

Jefferson is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.