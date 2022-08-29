LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night.

Bryan Terrell Mitchell (Lancaster Police Department)

Lancaster County deputies say 37-year-old Bryan Mitchell is charged with killing 53-year-old Rodney Cunningham right inside the main gate during the night’s final race. According to an employee of the speedway, Cunningham was working security.

Investigators say they aren’t sure whether Cunningham and Mitchell knew each other prior to the incident, and they’re still working to learn Mitchell’s motive. Friends of Cunningham say they never knew him to get into trouble.

“We grew up together. We played baseball together. We were like family,” said Cunningham’s friend Richard Blair. “He was a well-known guy, a good guy. He would take his shirt off his back to help people out.”

Witnesses say the track was packed with families at the time of the shooting. Unfortunately, one witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said his young grandchildren saw the entire thing unfold around 10:53 p.m.

“I was down at the fence. I heard a couple of gunshots. I looked over, a guy was collapsed on the ground,” said the witness.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell led investigators on an all-night search. They say he was originally spotted at the Scotchman Store at the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Shiloh Unity Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. That store is less than a mile from the racetrack. By the time deputies arrived, they said Mitchell had already left.

Mitchell was spotted again around 5 a.m., this time along Charlotte Highway just north of the new bridge construction in Lancaster. He reportedly ran into the woods.

With the help of other agencies and K-9 patrol units, deputies located Mitchell near a construction site between Charlotte Highway and Old Hickory Road. He was arrested without incident around 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Blair, who didn’t attend Saturday’s race but lives near the track, said he saw the heavy police commotion that included a SLED helicopter.

“It’s kind of scary because after the incident happened, it was right around my house. Seeing these blue lights and sheriff’s department riding around and everything, you just have to keep your doors locked to be safe,” he said.

Lancaster County EMS evaluated Mitchell and found he had no significant injuries. He was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center and is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.