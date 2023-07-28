MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of stolen guns on July 26.

Detectives pulled over Joshua Benjamin Carter during a traffic stop. Two stolen handguns, a modified shotgun, and a homemade gun like device were taken from Carter’s car. Evidence of the use and distribution of narcotics was also found in the car.

Joshua Benjamin Carter, a previously convicted felon, was charged with 9 counts and taken to the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Carter was charged with Possession of stolen firearm, Possession weapon of mass destruction, PWIMSD Schedule 3 and 1 controlled substances, maintain dwelling for the sale, storage, and use of controlled substances, Possession of Schedule 4 controlled substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.