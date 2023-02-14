GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pinetops man who was later identified as a convicted felon was arrested on a gun charge after a traffic stop on Monday.

The traffic stop happened Monday morning while a Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling on US Hwy. 264 near NC Hwy. 43. The deputy observed and stopped a vehicle that was operating in violation of state statutes.

The deputy searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana. A loaded gun was located and seized from a bookbag belonging to Montrell Kryshawn Douglas, 24, of Pinetops. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond.