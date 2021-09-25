Convicted felon charged with kidnapping and raping 14-year-old Charlotte girl

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 22-year-old convicted felon with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was out walking her dog last week on West Sugar Creek Road.

According to CMPD, Tyquan Osborne reportedly approached the victim and carried on a conversation with her before forcing her into a car and taking her to another location where he sexually assaulted her. During the investigation, the girl was taken to an area hospital and evidence was collected.

Osborne was on probation at the time of the crime. He was located and arrested Thursday without incident, and at the time was found with a stolen firearm.

FOX 46 learned Osborne has been arrested at least ten other times for incidents such as assault on a female, larceny of a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, armed robbery, and firearms possession.

In this case, Osborne faces three counts of statutory rape, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to leave it with the police by calling 911 or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.