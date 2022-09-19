VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A convicted felon from North Carolina has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after being found guilty in a 2018 bank robbery in Virginia Beach.

38-year-old Clevester Antoine Lucas, formerly of Whittakers, North Carolina, was sentenced Monday for armed burglary of a bank, two counts of robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, two counts of use of a firearm, wearing a mask in public, and eluding police –

endangerment.



A judge sentenced Lucas to 86 years with 66 years and six months suspended, leaving 19 years and 6 months to serve.



Lucas was found guilty after a trial in March of this year.



According to investigators, Lucas robbed the Wells Fargo on Independence Blvd at gunpoint back in July 2018. He wore gloves and covered his face with a bandana.



The tellers gave Lucas over $7,500 cash, which had a GPS tracker hidden in it. As Lucas fled, detectives

began monitoring his location using the GPS tracker.



Virginia Beach police officers found a 2016 Toyota Corolla near Town Center and attempted to stop the vehicle. Lucas acted like he was going to comply, then fled in his vehicle and a short pursuit ensued.



Lucas crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd and Independence Blvd.



He left his vehicle and ran, clutching a duffel bag. He dropped a firearm prior to being apprehended by officers. Inside the duffel bag, police found all of the bank’s money and the clothing Lucas wore during the robbery.



When interviewed by police, Lucas initially denied his involvement in the robbery and claimed a random person gave him the duffel bag. A bandana and gloves were found inside his vehicle.



Lucas has prior convictions for robbery, attempted robbery, use of a firearm, wearing a mask in public, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, and conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied property.