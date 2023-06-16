GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A convicted felon was arrested in Goldsboro after he was charged with possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, officers from Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE Unit and Special Enforcement Unit were performing surveillance of the parking lot at 518 E. Elm St., which is Donel Express Mart. They witnessed a man in the parking lot conducting several hand-to-hand transactions that were consistent with drug transactions.

Officers from the VICE Unit and Special Enforcement Unit approached the man, Arraqib Ahad Hardy, in the parking lot area. During a probable cause search, a concealed gun, suspected marijuana and suspected heroin were in the bag affixed to himself.

While examining the gun, it was determined to have an auto-sear attached to the firearm. An auto-sear, or “switch,” is a device that allows a firearm to become fully automatic. Hardy revealed he was on active federal parole and was unable to possess guns. During a criminal history check, it was determined he had several felonious convictions in state and federal court. Hardy is also a validated Bloods gang member through the Department of Corrections.

Hardy was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon (felony), Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (felony), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin (felony), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana (felony), and Carrying a Concealed Gun (misdemeanor).

Hardy was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.