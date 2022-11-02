RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man who pled guilty to federal drug charges in August was sentenced on Wednesday.

Lee Graham, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking. On August 4, Graham, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pled guilty to the federal charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Jacksonville Police Department had received information that led them to believe that Graham was trafficking in large quantities of crystal meth. From November 2020, through mid-January 2021, the JPD utilized an undercover agent and a cooperating informant to conduct ten controlled purchases of illegal drugs from Graham.

During the controlled purchases, Graham sold a total of 229 grams of crystal meth (having a purity rate of 98-99%), 12 grams of fentanyl, and quantities of crack cocaine and heroin. Graham, who was on state probation at the time he was involved in his most recent drug trafficking, used and carried a Smith and Wesson handgun during the last controlled purchase.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Jacksonville Police Department, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF Wilmington Resident Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis M. Duffy prosecuted the case.