JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence on Tuesday in the murder trial of James Kelly Moore, III.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee’s office, Lee and Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Maultsby tried this case for nine days in Onslow County Superior Court in February 2022. The defendant was convicted of first-degree murder of Shelby Brown and received life without parole.

The Court found no error. The Court found that the defendant forfeited his right to court-appointed counsel. The State called 47 witnesses at trial.

“This was a very challenging case based upon the seriousness of the case, the violent nature of the offense, the number of witnesses involved, and the actions and statements of the defendant prior to and during the trial concerning his court-appointed counsel,” Lee said. “The NC Court of Appeals decision addresses the attorney issues involving the defendant.

“I am very pleased the NC Court of Appeals affirmed this conviction. This defendant is very dangerous and he committed a reprehensibly violent act against the victim, Shelby Brown. This office worked extensively preparing this case for trial and I am so glad that justice is served.”