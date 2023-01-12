RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday issued a reminder notice of the reward increase in the murder case of a man in Atlantic Beach in 2022.

Cooper’s press office issued an email that said the reward had been raised to up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, 65, of Apex. The original reward increase notice was issued on Nov. 30.

The reward is now at $55,000 with Cooper adding $25,000 to a $30,000 reward Atlantic Beach police announced back in October.

Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. They found Miller laying in the driveway with what was later determined to be a single stab wound on the left side of his chest. He later died from his injuries at Carteret Health Care.

Officers are looking for three suspects described as “Black males of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark colored pants, and gray to dark colored hoodies with face coverings such as bandanas or “COVID” style face masks.”

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252) 726-2523 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500