Corrections officer, other suspect arrested on drug charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)



The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two people, one of whom was a state corrections officer, were arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Washington.

Investigators said on Friday, members of the BCSO Drug Unit were conducting surveillance in Washington when they spotted Reginald Wilkinson, age 30, of Keysville Road, driving a silver Toyota Avalon registered to Uniququae Arthur, age 26, of Fleta Street, who was riding in the passenger seat.

Acting on tips that Wilkinson was allegedly dealing drugs, the deputies followed him and watched him conduct a drug transaction.



The deputies then stopped the vehicle Wilkinson and Arthur were in, and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.



The deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and both occupants.



They found approximately 10 grams of cocaine hidden in Arthur’s pants, and a plastic bag containing marijuana in Wilkinson’s pocket.



Inside the vehicle, deputies found 3 Ecstasy pills, 2 oxycodone pills, and a digital scale in the center console. They also found clothing and gear that belonged to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators learned that Arthur was a Corrections Officer at Eastern Correctional Facility in Maury, N.C., and notified her supervisor.

Beaufort Co., N.C. Sheriff’s Office

Wilkinson was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Ecstasy a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Oxycodone a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Wilkinson was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Arthur was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Ecstasy a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arthur was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.