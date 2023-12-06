NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple from Durham were arrested on Tuesday on drug and child abuse charges.
Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City on Tuesday. Officials said Church, 24, was driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.
During the stop, K9 units alerted to the presence of drugs. A search of the car yielded controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a gun. Approximately 14.43 grams of cocaine, 1.7 grams of psilocybin (shrooms) and pressed pills were recovered.
Church was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
- Child abuse
- Improper child restraints
- Speeding
Church was taken to the Craven County Detention Facility and placed under a $250,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance was on Wednesday.
The car’s passenger, Barnhill Jr., 33, was also arrested and charged with:
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Child abuse
Barnhill Jr. was taken to the Craven County Detention Facility and was placed under a $250,000 secured bond as well. He was scheduled for the same court appearance as Church.