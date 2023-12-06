NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple from Durham were arrested on Tuesday on drug and child abuse charges.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City on Tuesday. Officials said Church, 24, was driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.

During the stop, K9 units alerted to the presence of drugs. A search of the car yielded controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a gun. Approximately 14.43 grams of cocaine, 1.7 grams of psilocybin (shrooms) and pressed pills were recovered.

Church was arrested and charged with:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Child abuse

Improper child restraints

Speeding

Church was taken to the Craven County Detention Facility and placed under a $250,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance was on Wednesday.

The car’s passenger, Barnhill Jr., 33, was also arrested and charged with:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child abuse

Barnhill Jr. was taken to the Craven County Detention Facility and was placed under a $250,000 secured bond as well. He was scheduled for the same court appearance as Church.