Couple arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A couple has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston.

On December 26, Lenoir County Patrol deputies went to 947 Dawson Station Road in an attempt to serve a felony warrant on Kristofer Tyson from a recent shooting.

Deputies said, located Tyson hiding in a bedroom of the residence attempting to avoid arrest.

As a result of this incident, deputies arrested Tyson along with Jasmine Ebbert.

During the arrest deputies found drugs on Tyson when he was taken into custody, deputies said.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During the search, deputies seized a shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine controlled substances.

Tyson was charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of firearm by felon
  • possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • identify theft,
  • resisting public officer and
  • child support order for arrest.

He is in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under an $80,000 bond and a $1,908 child support purge.

Ebbert was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer.

She is confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

