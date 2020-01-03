Couple arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A couple has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston.

On December 26, Lenoir County Patrol deputies went to 947 Dawson Station Road in an attempt to serve a felony warrant on Kristofer Tyson from a recent shooting.

Deputies said, located Tyson hiding in a bedroom of the residence attempting to avoid arrest.

As a result of this incident, deputies arrested Tyson along with Jasmine Ebbert.

During the arrest deputies found drugs on Tyson when he was taken into custody, deputies said.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During the search, deputies seized a shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine controlled substances.

Tyson was charged with:

2 counts of possession of firearm by felon

possession of schedule II controlled substance

identify theft,

resisting public officer and

child support order for arrest.

He is in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under an $80,000 bond and a $1,908 child support purge.

Ebbert was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer.

She is confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.