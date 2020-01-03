Couple arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A couple has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Kinston.
On December 26, Lenoir County Patrol deputies went to 947 Dawson Station Road in an attempt to serve a felony warrant on Kristofer Tyson from a recent shooting.
Deputies said, located Tyson hiding in a bedroom of the residence attempting to avoid arrest.
As a result of this incident, deputies arrested Tyson along with Jasmine Ebbert.
During the arrest deputies found drugs on Tyson when he was taken into custody, deputies said.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence.
During the search, deputies seized a shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine controlled substances.
Tyson was charged with:
- 2 counts of possession of firearm by felon
- possession of schedule II controlled substance
- identify theft,
- resisting public officer and
- child support order for arrest.
He is in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under an $80,000 bond and a $1,908 child support purge.
Ebbert was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer.
She is confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.