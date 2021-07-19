Couple charged with using child to help steal items from Walmart in SC

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple has been charged with repeatedly using a child to steal items from a Walmart in Mullins.

Police say surveillance video shows Cody Fullwood, 39, of Galivants Ferry, with a 10-year-old in the Walmart on Commerce Drive. Video shows the child pushing a cart with an air conditioner in it out the door and to a Silverado pickup. What appears to be a woman in shorts and a ponytail helped the child load the air conditioner on the truck, police said.

The child is seen in the video returning to the store and about 10 minutes later, pushing a cart with another air conditioner out to the truck where the woman loads it, according to the report.

When Fullwood returned to the store, Marion police were contacted and he was arrested. Nina Chavis, 40, of Galivants Ferry, was identified as the woman in the pickup, police said. Fullwood admitted to shoplifting the air conditioners and other items, according to the report.

Both face charges of shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Fullwood, who has previous shoplifting and domestic violence charges, was out on bond and wanted in Horry County, according to the report.