Couple doused with gasoline, zip-tied in Iowa home invasion, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on multiple charges after he and an accomplice allegedly entered an Iowa home, poured gas over a couple and ransacked the residence in December.

According to court documents, Richard Polak, 41, and an unknown accomplice went to the Sioux City address, where a man and his girlfriend lived, on Dec. 16, 2020.

Polak and the accomplice assaulted the man with a pipe, leaving several injuries to his head, documents say. They then allegedly bound the couple using zip ties and poured gasoline on them. Polak and the other subject ransacked the house, stealing the male victim’s wallet containing his debit card. They also tried to steal a truck but were unsuccessful. Polak allegedly used the victim’s debit card and made withdrawals between $1,500 and $10,000.

DNA evidence linked Polak to these crimes, according to court documents.

Polak was arrested on a warrant Thursday and is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, assault while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, and aggravated assault.

He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $75,000 bond.