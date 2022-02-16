Court date for Virginia Beach pastor charged with soliciting sex from minor now set for March

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The preliminary hearing for a Virginia Beach pastor charged with soliciting sex from who he thought was a minor has been continued to March 22 in Chesterfield County.

Rock Church’s John Blanchard is currently on leave from his senior pastor role at the church after he “voluntarily stepped down” in November following his arrest on Friday, October 29, 2021.

He was caught in a broad sting operation by an undercover detective who was posing as a minor online and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor age 16 or older and using a vehicle to promote prostitution or unlawful sex. Just two days later, a Rock Church live broadcast showed him speaking to the congregation.

In November, a judge allowed him to travel out of the state on a business trip while the legal case moves forward.