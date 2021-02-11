Cove City man arrested on multiple drug charges and wildlife violations after citizen complaints

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding drug activity and wildlife violations an investigation was conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau assisted by North Carolina Wildlife Officers.

As a result of the investigation, a Search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the search, deputies seized an amount of heroin and methamphetamine. Deputies also recovered several firearms.

The owner of the residence 39-year-old Michael Glen Stevenson was arrested and charged with three counts of a firearm by a felon, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and several wildlife violations.

Stevenson was also served with outstanding warrants for assault on the elderly and communicating threats. He was confined to the Craven County Detention Facility under a $135,000 bond.