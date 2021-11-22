Crash causes fire that destroys Davidson County gas station; driver charged with DWI

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Credit: Sara Cheek)
  • (Credit: Sara Cheek)
  • (Credit: Sara Cheek)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash caused a fire that destroyed a Davidson County gas station early Sunday morning, according to Davidson County Deputy Fire Marshal John Webster.

The crash happened at the Circle C Mart on Hickory Tree Road, in the far northern part of Davidson County just south of the Winston-Salem city limits.

A truck hit a gas pump and dragged the pump into the building, causing a fire.

Both the building and the truck burned to the ground.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Walkertown man, was arrested and charged with DWI and failure to maintain lane, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV