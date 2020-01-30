Man charged with murder of pregnant woman in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in Wayne County, deputies said.

On Wednesday around 11:16 p.m., the Wayne County Communication center received a call about a female subject slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road.

As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to a vehicle crash.

Deputies said upon their arrival they found a vehicle in the ditch and the driver, a young white female, was found deceased inside the vehicle.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was also called to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office provided a preliminary report.

As a result of that preliminary report, the death is classified as a homicide, officials said.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Cassia Renee Duval.

Duval at the time was pregnant and the fetus did not survive, officials said.

On Thursday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged James Isaac Jones Jr., 33, of Pikeville, with one open count of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child.

Jones was arrested without incident.

Jones is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

According to officials, Jones and Duval lived together.