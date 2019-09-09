New Bern man charged with murder of man reported missing

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with murder after deputies found the body of a man reported missing on Monday.



The CCSO said investigators found the body of Deondre Tyshawn Surles, age 22, of Albacore Lane, at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, in a wooded area off Staten Road in the Rocky Run area.



Investigators conducted interviews, then arrested and charged Kion Leonardo Beatty, 26, of Rocky Run Road New Bern, NC with an open count of murder.



Surles was initially reported missing on Monday by his mother, who had last seen him around 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Deondre Tyshawn Surles, via Craven Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the investigation into Surles’ death is ongoing at this time.



PREVIOUS:

Deputies are trying to locate a missing man in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Deondre Surles was last seen on September 2 around 1:00 p.m. by his mother.

Deputies said Surles was seen getting into a black in color passenger car at his mother’s residence in the Gracie Farms community of Craven County.

Surles was last seen wearing athletic attire.

If anyone has any information about Surles contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.