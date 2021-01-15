Craven Co. man charged with attempted first-degree murder after firing shots at Carteret Co. deputy

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a Carteret County deputy after the two were involved in a brief shootout on Friday.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Hal Humphries Jr., of New Bern allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun into a deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was forced to seek cover and return fire.

Deputies said they were responding to a report of a man suffering from a mental illness crisis in the area of Blueberry Kennel Road near the Straits community. After the standoff, Humphries was taken into custody.

Nobody was injured and the incident remains under investigation. There was no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.