NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges of sexual offenses against children over the span of five years. The victims range from 2-7 years old, officials said.

Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor James Wilcox, 33, of Havelock after a complaint was filed. Wilson was placed in the Craven County Confinement Facility under an $850,000 bond. He’s facing charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of a statutory sex offense against a child.

Most of the offenses occurred in the western areas of the county, officials said. Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding Wilcox is encouraged to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620 or Craven County Communications at 252 633 2357.