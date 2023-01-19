NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers executed a search warrant on his Ernul home Wednesday.

Walter Green Sr., 49, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. He was jailed in Craven County under a $250,000 secured bond.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Bern Police Department officers executed the warrant on Green’s Hudnell Road home as part of an “ongoing drug investigation,” according to a press release.

During the search, officers found more than 250 grams of powder cocaine, more than six grams of crack cocaine, an unspecified amount of money, and items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs