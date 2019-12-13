Craven Co. man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern man was sentenced to more than eight years for drug charges.

District Attorney Scott Thomas announced on Thursday in Craven County Superior Court yesterday Jeffrey Love Dyer, 53, of New Bern was convicted on his guilty plea to a string of drug offenses and was sentenced to prison for 8 ¼ years to nearly 11 years.

The Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), a Craven County multi-agency drug investigations unit, conducted three undercover drug buys from Dyer according to the press release.

Dyer is ordered to pay a %50,000 fine and laboratory fee for the drug analysis.

District Attorney Thomas said, “This conviction and prison sentence is the result of our strong partnership with Craven County law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute drug dealers. We will continue our work together to make our communities safer.”