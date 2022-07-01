NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a phone scam going around involving people saying they are deputies seeking payment for missed jury duty.

On Friday, Maj. David McFadyen with the sheriff’s office issued this notice in an email to Craven County citizens:

“The Craven Sheriff’s Office has received reports of telephone calls to Craven County citizens by persons representing themselves as Deputies requesting payment for missed jury duty or other court-related matters. The scammers often use the names of real law enforcement officers and spoofed phone numbers. These calls are scams.

“No Deputy or law enforcement officer will contact a citizen by telephone demanding payment. Never agree to pay anyone representing themselves as a Deputy or Officer over the telephone.

If you receive a call demanding payment hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620. Also, be aware that these scammers will usually make similar calls in surrounding counties. Always contact your local law enforcement agency if you receive such a call.