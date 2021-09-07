Craven County armed drug trafficker sentenced to more than 28 years

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Dover man was sentenced today to 340 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

According to court documents, Terrence Denon Miller, 31, also known as “Wank,” was named in a two-count Indictment filed on October 3, 2018. On August 20, 2020, the Defendant was convicted at trial on both counts.

Beginning in 2014, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information regarding the drug trafficking activities of Miller at his residence on Sand Hill Road in Dover.

On August 14, 2014, members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office executed a search. In the living room, deputies recovered hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, cocaine, electronic scales, drug packaging material, currency, and an empty .45 caliber handgun case.

On August 27, 2014, a second search warrant was executed at the same residence. Deputies seized cocaine and $7,565 in currency.

On September 28, 2016, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office used confidential informants to purchase 27.97 grams of cocaine from Miller at his residence on Harding Avenue in Kinston.

On June 16, 2017, North Carolina Probation and Parole conducted a search of Miller’s residence, and two firearms were seized. Investigators also recovered baggies containing residue that tested positive for illegal drugs.

On June 22, 2017, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Miller’s vehicle as he drove away from a known drug location. Miller consented to a search of the car, but he appeared to be very nervous. In the trunk, deputies found a 9mm handgun in a backpack. Miller admitted that he had purchased and then distributed more than a dozen kilograms of cocaine over the prior year.

In January 2018, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office used confidential informants to purchase methamphetamine from two individuals who were supplied by Miller.

On April 6, 2018, North Carolina Probation and Parole conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Sweet Amy Lane in La Grange. In the kitchen, officers located a bag containing 81.88 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of 95% and 4.69 grams of heroin.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, $2,039 in currency, a grinder, and a loaded handgun magazine.

Miller agreed to speak with investigators, and he admitted that he had been distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine and more than a kilogram of methamphetamine.

Norman Acker, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dena J. King and Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement. For additional information about this initiative, click here https://www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/tbnc.