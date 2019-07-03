Craven County authorities arrest man wanted for 4 bank robberies in Florida, Tennessee

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)

On Tuesday in Havelock, authorities arrested a Tennessee man who allegedly absconded from federal probation and committed four bank robberies in two states.

On Tuesday, Craven County Sheriff’s deputies, Havelock Police officers, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations agents arrested Karlos Clark, age 49, of Lea Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Investigators say Karlos Clark had absconded from federal probation earlier in 2019 when he robbed two banks in Florida, and two banks in Tennessee.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Clark was hiding in Craven County, and deputies found him at a construction site on Hickman Hill Loop Road, near Havelock.

Clark is being held in the Craven County Detention Center without bond, pending extradition to Florida.

After Clark was arrested, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said,

“Working alongside multiple agencies, we were able to locate and apprehend this suspect without incident.”