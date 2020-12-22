Craven County deputies arrest 36 as part of ‘Operation Freeze Warning’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies said 36 people are facing charges in a drug operation they’re calling “Operation Freeze Warning.”

Sheriff Chip Hughes held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the arrests, which ranged in charges from drugs to guns. The sheriff’s office was involved in a three-month operation that resulted in the arrests.

Hughes said his office’s canine unit also played a big part in the deputies’ investigations. He also said the focus was on drugs playing a big role in local addiction along with the opioid epidemic.

“We have targeted the drugs creating the most serious issues — heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine,” Hughes said.

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

Tuesday’s announcements of arrests are the latest in a string of large-scale drug investigations in the Craven County area this year. Below are the people arrested along with their charges (information from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office):

Quanterrio Mejias, 24, of Colonial Way New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell & deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damon Lee Thomas, 25, of Kensington Park Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining vehicle sell of controlled substance.

Kenneth Dunlow, 31, of Shipman Road Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and felony conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine by possession.

Bradley Clark, 30, of Salter Path Road Salter Path, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and felony conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine by possession.

Donna Henries Salgado, 46, of Old Vanceboro Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Michael Price, 33, of Truitt Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Dennazia Boyd, 23, of Craven Terrace New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl.

George Midgette III, 40, of Whistler Ave. Wilmington, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl.

Austin Cook, 26, of Crosby Lane Garner, N.C. is charged with felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Carawan, 29, of Sam Road Chocowinity, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ladonta Webb, 30, of Windy Trail New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Webb, 31, of Windy Trail New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Russell Williams, 48, of Roberts Road Grantsboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Rachel Smith, 35, of James Arthur Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Darby Tyndall, 25, of King Street Oriental, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Joshua Kritzinger, 24, of Sand Ridge Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brionna Williams, 20, of Smokey Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Melissa Stevens, 42, of Michelle Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Wendy Long, 47, of Weyerhauser Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Clayton Wright, 42, of River Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession methamphetamine, possession schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Emanuel Sawyer, 40, of Moore Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Messer, 34, of Broad Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrienne Napier, 36, of N Respress Street Washington, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Henry, 27, of Hardy Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Elam, 26, of Hardy Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Timothy Soyster, 27, of B Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Jackie Tripp, 56, of Chip Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Howard Ghanem, 26, of Middle Ave. Norfolk, VA is charged with felony possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Elizabeth Long, 26, of Arlington Circle New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of controlled substance in confinement facility.

Vaughn Franklin, 50, of Hardison Circle Alliance, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Jesse Crow, 39, of New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Jacob Harris, 29, of US Highway 17 New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Darren Tallman, 28, of Highway 55 West New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Shannon Jones, 32, of Duck Pond New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of stolen firearm and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Jason Jones, 34, of Duck Pond Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of stolen firearm and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Brandon Lennon, 30, of Palomino Court Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony larceny of a firearm.