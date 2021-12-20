Craven County deputies arrest two on drug, gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Dec. 17.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 70 and M.L. King Jr. Boulevard for a motor vehicle violation just before midnight on Dec. 17. Officials said the vehicle displayed a fictitious license plate, and the two occupants provided fictitious identification. During the traffic stop, K9 Kai alerted for the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Officials found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, schedule II-controlled substance, THC wax, packaging materials, digital scales and a 357 revolver with the serial number removed. The following people were arrested and are facing charges: