Craven County deputies arrest two on drug, gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Dec. 17.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 70 and M.L. King Jr. Boulevard for a motor vehicle violation just before midnight on Dec. 17. Officials said the vehicle displayed a fictitious license plate, and the two occupants provided fictitious identification. During the traffic stop, K9 Kai alerted for the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Officials found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, schedule II-controlled substance, THC wax, packaging materials, digital scales and a 357 revolver with the serial number removed. The following people were arrested and are facing charges:
- Samuel Wilson of Ruffin, NC, is charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine, schedule two controlled substance and schedule VI-controlled substance, providing fictitious information to Law Enforcement, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, fictitious registration and driving while license revoked. He was being hled in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $350,000 bond.
- Gabrielle Pike of Providence, NC is charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and VI controlled substance and identity theft. She also has an outstanding warrant from Virginia. She was being held on a $250,000 bond.