Craven County deputies arrest two on drug-related charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men on drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Brandon Brown, 40, of Williams Street in New Bern, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Cheron Shrid, 42, of Cobb Road in New Bern, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Both suspects were being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond each.

The incident happened on U.S. Hwy. 70 near Tuscarora Rhems Road in New Bern. Officials said they conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, finding approximately 740 grams of cocaine, which would yield approximately 3,000 dosage units.