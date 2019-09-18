NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were hospitalized, and a suspect was arrested, after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in New Bern.
CCSO said at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, on the NC 43 Bypass in New Bern, two deputies in its Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Reginal Pascal Smith, age 49, of Mile Road in Vanceboro.
As the deputies conducted a search of Smith’s vehicle, both deputies began experiencing symptoms of narcotic exposure.
Both deputies were taken to Carolina East Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craven County deputies hospitalized, suspect arrested after traffic stop
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were hospitalized, and a suspect was arrested, after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in New Bern.