Craven County deputies hospitalized, suspect arrested after traffic stop

TEACHEY, NC (WNCT) - Three people were arrested and charged with felony drug crimes after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the Teachy area of Duplin County on Friday.

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Fayetteville Police officers, conducted a joint search operation at a home located on Mary Bryant Road.

At the home, detectives seized approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine, and two guns.

Three people were arrested at the home: Eric Courtney Graham of Rose Hill, Ragan Lynn Rodriguez of Teachey, and Kelvin Laverre Outlaw of Kenansville.

Graham was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Marijuana by Manufacture, Conspiring to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, PWIMSD Cocaine, Maintaining a Place to Keep Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Graham was placed in the Duplin County Jail on a bond of $120,000.