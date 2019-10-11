Craven County deputies investigate generator thefts

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing generators from a road construction site.



Deputies said someone has stolen multiple generators from the US-70 road construction site in Craven County.



The generators are described as red Honda generators that are used to power the work lights overnight at the construction site.

If you have purchased one of these generators from an individual, or if you have any information on this case, you should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible. To remain anonymous call 252-633-5141.