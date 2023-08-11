NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the finding of the body of a man as a homicide.

On August 4, 2023, deputies responded to a check on welfare call at 110 Ferry Rd. in eastern Craven County. They located a deceased man. An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Torran Larenzo George, 32, who resided at the home.

The crime scene was processed by the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators and numerous items of evidence were collected for processing. Some of these items will be submitted to the State Crime Lab in Raleigh for further examination, officials said.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Bureau canvassed the neighborhood and conducted numerous interviews. Investigators will continue to follow on leads for this case.

No further information regarding the circumstances surrounding this homicide is being released at this time. Additional information will be released whenever possible.

If you have any information relating to this case, please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.