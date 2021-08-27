Craven County deputies looking for man wanted for indecent liberties with child

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Officials said Nicholas Foster Lupton was last known to be in the Bridgeton area of Craven County. He also has outstanding warrants in Durham and Lee counties for larceny of a vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lupton, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357, Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or your local law enforcement agency.