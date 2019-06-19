Craven County deputies seek public’s help to ID people illegally dumping tires

The Craven County’s Sheriff Office needs the public’s help to identify whoever is responsible for illegally dumping dozens of old tires on County Line Road near Wilcox Road.

Deputies say they have not yet identified any possible suspects in the case, but some of the tires have markings that may help track down the business or persons responsible for dumping the tires there.

Anyone with information on who may be dumping these tires should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

You can also leave a tip anonymously and get a reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in this case, by calling Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.