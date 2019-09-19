Craven County deputies trying to ID man who allegedly dumped kittens near road

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) - Craven County Schools said extra law enforcement officers will be at New Bern High School on Thursday, after a threat against the school was allegedly posted on social media on Wednesday night.

In a statement posted Thursday morning on the Craven County Schools Facebook page, school officials said law enforcement and school officials are investigating the threat against New Bern High School, but "at this time have not found the threat to be credible."

The school district did not cancel classes at NBHS, but said extra law enforcement officers will be at the school on Thursday to increase security.

The district said it thanks everyone who made school officials aware of the threat, and they encouraged everyone, "if at any time you see something, to say something," to help keep local schools safe.