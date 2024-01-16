NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and New Bern Police Department’s Narcotics Unit concluded an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing on January 10. It led to the arrest of a suspect.

Officers searched a home in Grifton after obtaining a warrant and found 14 grams of fentanyl, 9.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of oxycodone, four dosage units of ecstasy, 450 grams of marijuana, two guns, and $884.

Maurice Antonia Tucker, 43, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Tucker was given a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Craven County Courthouse on Tuesday.