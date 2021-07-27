Craven County drug dealers sentenced to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Craven County drug dealers were sentenced to prison.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said Daryl Hill, 33, of havelock, and Cade Russell Jones, 31, of Newport were each convicted of controlled substance distribution offenses.

Hill pled guilty to charges including trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale/delivery of controlled substances, and admitted his status as a habitual felon. He received a maximum sentence of 10 years and 8 months and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and $3,200 in restitution to the Havelock Police Department narcotics fund.

Jones pled guilty to Craven County charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and admitted his status as a habitual felon. He received a maximum sentence of 8 years and 9 months, which was ordered to run at the conclusion of a 13 year and 8-month prison sentence he is currently serving for Carteret County convictions of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual misdemeanor assault, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and a probation violation.

He was also ordered to pay $400 in restitution to the Havelock Police Department as a condition of post-release supervision once he is released from prison.