NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and District Attorney Scott Thomas spoke Wednesday about a drug investigation that led to the arrest of numerous people within the county.

Hughes said the investigation led to 143 felony charges, 71 of which were for trafficking charges, meaning they were selling and distributing a significant amount of illegal drugs. He also said officials seized significant quantities of meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other pills.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office drug investigation (Craven County Sheriff’s Office graphic)

Hughes said every dosage unit they are able to seize equates to one life saved, adding the sheriff’s office has made prosecution for illegal drugs in Craven County their number one priority because these drugs have taken more lives than anything else.

