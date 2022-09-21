NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family spoke out Wednesday morning and offered a reward for information on the person who killed their relative in 2018.

On July 27, 2018, Leon “Dre” Carmon was found dead in his vehicle on Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot to death. The search continues for his killer.

Carmon’s family held a press conference Wednesday morning where they pleaded for answers. Carmon, who would have turned 30, was a young father and close friend to many, the family said. They are hoping they’ll have answers soon.

Carmon’s mother, aunt, grandfather and grandmother spoke about who he was and how he’s dearly missed. His grandmother said he was outgoing and loved his life. His grandfather added that he thinks back to all the things he taught him growing up. His aunt said she knows that he’s looking down on them today.

“The one thing we miss the most about Dre is the fact then when he comes in he will always light up the room,” said Erlinda Dobson, his aunt. “He would have to touch each and every one of us before the day was over. And then he would turn around and look at us and say ‘hey, I got you family’.”

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death as a homicide. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information about Carmon’s death, you can call Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.