Craven County man arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after the execution of a search warrant by the deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office along with officers with the New Bern Police Department.

Miquan Xavier Shepard, 38, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in heroin and two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. His home on Mary Jane Lane in the Perrytown community was searched on Thursday. Deputies found eight ounces of heroin, marijuana and other items consistent with the packaging and sale of drugs.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.