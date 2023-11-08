NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for broadcasting false reports over emergency communication frequencies.

On Monday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Tupelo Trail in New Bern. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the sheriff’s office identified Jacob Paul Landis, 28, as the suspect.

He was charged with one count of communicating threats, one count of interference with emergency communications, and one count of false reports to police. He was booked at the Craven County Detention Center and issued a court date for November 30.