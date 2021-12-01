Craven County man charged with larceny in Facebook Marketplace incident

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is facing larceny charges after an incident involving a potential sale of items on Facebook Marketplace.

On Nov. 27-28, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 209 N Main Street in Dover, N.C. in reference to larcenies that occurred after the victims arranged to sell items on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators said the suspect was using the Facebook profile “Fuerte Dredre” to lure the victims to an unoccupied residence where he would take the items and flee the area.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was able to identify Deandre Leon Gardner Jr, 25, of 227 N. Main Street in Dover, as the person responsible. A search warrant was executed on Tuesday of Gardner’s home with items reported stolen located in his bedroom.

Gardner was arrested and charged with two felony counts of larceny from a person. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people whenever you are conducting any transaction that involves an in-person meeting with someone you met online, you should always meet in a well-lit, public area during the daytime.